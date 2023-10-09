Quantum Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $5.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00020727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015499 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013263 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,598.82 or 1.00001174 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $201.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.