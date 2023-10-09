Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.93. 130,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,697. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day moving average of $135.29. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after buying an additional 4,302,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,403 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,746 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $157,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

