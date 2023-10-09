QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on QNST

QuinStreet Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.92. 27,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $488.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.97.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.88). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at QuinStreet

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,524.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $119,650. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.