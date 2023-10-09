Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. 103,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,752,632. The company has a market cap of $181.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.02. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. On average, analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 553,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.