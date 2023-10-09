Radio Caca (RACA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.91 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $29.95 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003481 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00006222 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,417,964,663 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.