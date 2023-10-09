Radix 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.49 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Radix has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. Radix has a market cap of $456.70 million and $2.49 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radix Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,658,779,442 coins and its circulating supply is 10,258,653,992 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

