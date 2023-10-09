Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RL. Barclays boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.94.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 1.0 %

RL stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average is $117.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $135.76. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 357.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,802 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,532,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,962,000 after buying an additional 640,694 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 440.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after acquiring an additional 320,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,893 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

