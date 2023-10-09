Red Tortoise LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,712,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,723,461. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.