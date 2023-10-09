Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.18.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE RGA traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.79. The company had a trading volume of 36,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,294. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.85. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.33.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,165,000 after acquiring an additional 509,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 474,672 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

