Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.52

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 46869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.
Separately, Barclays cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Rémy Cointreau’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
