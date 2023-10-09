Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.52

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 46869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Rémy Cointreau’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

