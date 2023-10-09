Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.24. 93,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 235,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Renesas Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Renesas Electronics Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

