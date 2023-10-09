Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.88

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.88 and last traded at $45.88, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.88.
Renishaw Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89.
About Renishaw
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
