Request (REQ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $778,937.55

Request (REQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. Request has a total market cap of $61.92 million and approximately $778,937.55 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0619 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00020730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015517 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,609.85 or 1.00010041 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06414364 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,532,443.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

