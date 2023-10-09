Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Charter Communications (CHTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR):
- 10/5/2023 – Charter Communications is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Charter Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/22/2023 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $450.00.
- 9/21/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $425.00 to $480.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/12/2023 – Charter Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/12/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $477.00 to $482.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/5/2023 – Charter Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/5/2023 – Charter Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $477.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Charter Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
CHTR stock traded up $11.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $442.42. The stock had a trading volume of 623,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,397. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $429.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.64. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $457.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.80 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Charter Communications
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Communications
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.