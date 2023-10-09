Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Charter Communications (CHTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR):

10/5/2023 – Charter Communications is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Charter Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $450.00.

9/21/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $425.00 to $480.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – Charter Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $477.00 to $482.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2023 – Charter Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2023 – Charter Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $477.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Charter Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock traded up $11.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $442.42. The stock had a trading volume of 623,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,397. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $429.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.64. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $457.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.80 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

