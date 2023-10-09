Reviewing Haleon (HLN) & Its Competitors

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) is one of 27 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Haleon to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Haleon and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Haleon $13.43 billion $1.31 billion 17.79 Haleon Competitors $3.88 billion $248.63 million 28.62

Haleon has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Haleon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haleon 0 2 4 0 2.67 Haleon Competitors 112 869 1113 28 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Haleon and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 36.30%. Given Haleon’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Haleon has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Haleon pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Haleon pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 59.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Haleon has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haleon’s rivals have a beta of 31.71, meaning that their average share price is 3,071% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Haleon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Haleon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haleon N/A N/A N/A Haleon Competitors -16.62% -18.04% -8.73%

Summary

Haleon beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its portfolio of brands includes Advil, Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, Theraflu, Otrivin, Polident, parodontax, and Centrum. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

