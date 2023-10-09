Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.13

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 171359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $1,732,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 32.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $423,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $9,930,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.