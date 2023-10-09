Ripio Credit Network Trading Up 7.7% This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $35,003.01 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00020698 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015524 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013248 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,634.72 or 0.99998881 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

