Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Shares of Rocky Brands stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $94.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 141,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 116,464 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Brands

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.