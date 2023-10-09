Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.63.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,447,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth $215,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at $9,735,000. Finally, Zeno Research LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 327,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 179,490 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Stories

