Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROP. Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $525.80.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $493.81. 49,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,852. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $508.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $492.61 and its 200-day moving average is $469.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

