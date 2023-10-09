RWS (LON:RWS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $222.32

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 222.32 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 227 ($2.78), with a volume of 451069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.80 ($2.86).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on RWS from GBX 265 ($3.24) to GBX 260 ($3.18) and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

RWS Stock Performance

About RWS

The company has a market capitalization of £867.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,558.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 241.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 253.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

