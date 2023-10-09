SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of SD stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 124,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,292. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.35.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 97.92% and a return on equity of 27.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.45%.

In other SandRidge Energy news, CEO Grayson R. Pranin sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $76,678.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,606.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,837 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

