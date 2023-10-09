Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Tops $14.38 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $14.38 million and $982.73 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.21 or 0.05726308 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00034540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00024699 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00015019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,503,538,821 coins and its circulating supply is 1,482,950,998 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

