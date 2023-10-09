Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 859.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,459,000 after acquiring an additional 798,551 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,520,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,216 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,862.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 351,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 345,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,954,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,650,000 after purchasing an additional 320,209 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,210. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

