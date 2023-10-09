Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Financial Guidance Group Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 13.2% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.87. 1,809,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,262. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average is $72.50.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

