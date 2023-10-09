Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

SA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.52. 42,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,417. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 513.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 743,881 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth $5,130,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth $5,180,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 918,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 229,902 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,885,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,311,000 after buying an additional 213,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

