Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Select Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Select Medical

Select Medical Stock Down 1.1 %

SEM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.77. 18,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,341,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,039,668 shares in the company, valued at $188,803,895.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 288.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.