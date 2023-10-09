Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
SRE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.44.
Sempra Stock Up 0.7 %
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.25%.
Institutional Trading of Sempra
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
