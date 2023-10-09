Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.61

Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.61 and last traded at $56.01, with a volume of 84699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $374.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.62 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

