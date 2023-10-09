SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 483,917 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,144,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,506,938. The company has a market cap of $148.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

