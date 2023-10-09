SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,160 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $202.66. The stock had a trading volume of 411,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,450. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.97.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

