SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 129 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $12.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $585.22. The company had a trading volume of 360,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $637.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.29.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.20.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

