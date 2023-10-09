SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after acquiring an additional 632,690 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.25.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.6 %

Lam Research stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $624.17. The stock had a trading volume of 251,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,028. The company has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $726.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $660.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $606.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

