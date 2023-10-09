SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $756,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 283.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,192,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,586,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

