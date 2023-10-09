SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 2,244 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,810,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,573,383. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

