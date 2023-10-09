Shentu (CTK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.82 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Shentu has a total market cap of $40.95 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001576 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shentu has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Shentu alerts:

About Shentu

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 125,620,384 coins and its circulating supply is 94,160,238 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

