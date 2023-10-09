Siacoin Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $161.28 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,458.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00229763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.31 or 0.00787785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00553972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00054639 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00118748 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,394,835,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,371,828,277 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.