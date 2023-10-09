Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.57. The stock had a trading volume of 36,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,879. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $130,931.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,912 shares in the company, valued at $11,855,875.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $57,486.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $130,931.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,912 shares in the company, valued at $11,855,875.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,562 shares of company stock worth $8,387,618. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

