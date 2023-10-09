SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.25 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $210.13 million and $18.25 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00020727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015499 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013263 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,598.82 or 1.00001174 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,335,043,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,235,747,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,335,043,080.1521974 with 1,235,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.17957174 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $8,188,361.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.