SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Shares of SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
SOHO China Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.
About SOHO China
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SOHO China
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.