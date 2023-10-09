Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a hold rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCCO

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.7 %

SCCO traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $73.40. The company had a trading volume of 68,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,613.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at $471,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.