SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.9% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9,906.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,058,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,730. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $94.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.44.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.