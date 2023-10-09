SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 64,047 shares.The stock last traded at $52.04 and had previously closed at $51.09.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,216,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,188,000 after buying an additional 244,349 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,687,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 177,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after buying an additional 39,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,690,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,042,000.

About SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

