Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $109.50

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $109.50 and last traded at $109.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £119 ($145.65) to £113 ($138.31) in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £120 ($146.88) to £113 ($138.31) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.46.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

