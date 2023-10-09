Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 283,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 457,235 shares.The stock last traded at $17.20 and had previously closed at $17.06.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 395.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

