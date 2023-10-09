SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Shares Up 1.3%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 28,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

SRG Mining Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$91.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 24.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.74.

SRG Mining Company Profile

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

