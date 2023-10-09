Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.85. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.