Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is G&S Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,537 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,536. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

