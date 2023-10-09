Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.05. 2,048,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,041. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 479,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,487,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.