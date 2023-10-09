State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 22,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,501,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $50,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 92,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 10.7% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.24.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.54. 8,506,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,514,422. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

